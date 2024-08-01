Keerthy Suresh has saved sweet voice notes sent by Nani's son Arjun calling her ‘Kitty atta’

Keerthy Suresh opened up in a recent interview about her equation with Nani and his family. Talking to Cinema Vikatan, she shared that Nani’s son Arjun, whom they lovingly call Junnu, calls her ‘Kitty atta’ (aunt Keerthy). (Also Read: Indra, Murari, Gabbar Singh: List and release dates of old Telugu films that are hitting theatres) Keerthy Suresh shares a loving relationship with Nani and his son Arjun.

‘Arjun sent me cute voice notes’

Keerthy spoke about Nani and shared that she visits his family whenever she’s in Hyderabad. She said, “Nani and I are quite close; he’s so passionate about cinema, improvising on set. Whenever I go to Hyderabad, his mom feeds me punugulu (snack). I share a good equation with his father, wife and son, too. He used to talk to me as if I were his girlfriend when he was younger.”

She then asked for her phone to play voice notes sent by a young Arjun to her wishing her on her birthday. “He’s a little older now but when he was young he sent me cute voice notes wishing me on my birthday. He would call me Kitty atta. He couldn’t pronounce the words ‘miss you’ and ‘see you’ so he would say ‘moosi’ and ‘sooyi’. I have saved them and still hear them whenever I feel down; they cheer me up.”

Keerthy and Nani worked together in the 2017 Trinadha Rao Nakkina-directorial Nenu Local and have been friends ever since. They also worked together in the 2023 Srikanth Odela-directorial Dasara.

Upcoming work

Keerthy will soon debut in Hindi with Baby John, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri. Varun Dhawan plays the lead role in the movie. She also stars in the Tamil films Raghu Thatha, Revolver Rani and Kannivedi. She last voiced the AI droid Bujji in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

Nani will soon be seen in Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. This is his second film with the director after Ante Sundaraniki. He will also work with Srikanth again. He was last seen in the 2023 film Hi Nanna.