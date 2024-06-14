Keerthy Suresh reviews Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja: ‘A pride to add this gem to Tamil cinema’

Actor Keerthy Suresh caught a screening of Nithilan Saminathan’s Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap-starrer Maharaja. She shared her review of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, all praise for the team, calling this the perfect film for Vijay’s 50th. (Also Read: Maharaja movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is stellar in this thrilling tale of a desperate father) Keerthy Suresh had nothing but good things to say about Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja.

Keerthy’s review of Maharaja

Keerthy started out her review by calling Nithilan the ‘star of the show’ and praising the screenplay. She wrote, “Just coming hot hot out of the film #Maharaja!! What a brilliant screenplay this is. You are the star of the show @Dir_Nithilan. It’s a pride to add this gem to Tamil Cinema!”

She also praised Vijay and Anurag for their performances, writing, “This film was the perfect way to mark your 50th @VJSethuOfficial sir, it’s a treat to watch you, as always! @anuragkashyap72 What a role sir, you were absolutely lit. @natty_nataraj sir you were great holding the characters together. @abhiramiact it was so nice to see you after a long time mam!! @mamtamohan chechi lots of love to you.”

She also praised the film’s crew for adding to the film, “@philoedit terrific cuts sir!! Literally glued us to our seats! Big Congratulations to @PassionStudios_ and #SudhanSundaram. last but not the least, Congrats nanba @Jagadishbliss, ini Burj to Hollywood than po! My heartfelt wishes to each one of you for the amazing work!!”

A screengrab of Keerthy Suresh's Instagram stories.

About Maharaja

Director Nithilan made his directorial debut in 2017 with Korangu Bommai, a crime thriller that had critics raving. He returns to the silver screen with Vijay’s 50th film Maharaja. The film tells the story of a simple barber and his love for his child. One day, he finds himself at the police station filing a complaint because ‘Lakshmi’ has been stolen.

The Hindustan Times’ review of Maharaja reads, “Nithilan has presented us a slow-burning thriller. In the first half, we see numerous characters come into play and they seem irrelevant but as you get to the intermission, you realise there are bigger things at play. It’s in the second half that you begin to connect the dots and figure out why Maharaja is a determined man on a relentless mission to find Lakshmi.”

Upcoming work

Keerthy has numerous films lined up in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She will debut in Bollywood soon with Kalees’ Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan. In Telugu, she stars in a film titled Aina Ishtam Nuvvu, which is yet to be released. In Tamil, she’s filming for Raghuthatha, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.