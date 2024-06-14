Anurag Kashyap reveals Christopher Nolan's equipment was held by customs during Tenet shoot

Anurag Kashyap has often spoken about the lack of support to independent cinema in India. The filmmaker has cited examples in his recent media interactions on how indie filmmakers like Payal Kapadia do not even get rebate for their films even after making India proud at Cannes 2024. Anurag, in an interview with Fever FM made a shocking revelation on how Christopher Nolan was treated by Indian authorities while he was shooting for Tenet in Mumbai. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says India can't claim Payal Kapadia's Cannes win) Anurag Kashyap made shocking revelation on how Christopher Nolan was treated in India.

Anurag Kashyap says India does not empower cinema

The Bad Cop actor while pointing out at the absence of support system to finance filmmakers opined, “There was a film body that was supporting people like Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani, but now, even the subsidies with which certain states lure filmmakers take up to eight years to arrive. A lot of it is just pretence. You should some day talk to Christopher Nolan’s team about the problems they went through when they were trying to shoot Tenet in India. You’ll be shocked how he was treated. His equipment was held by customs. There are thousands of stories. Let’s stop bulls****ing ourselves that there is a system that empowers cinema.”

About Anurag Kashyap

Anurag started his career as a screenwriter in films like Satya and Kaun. He is also credited for the dialogues in E Niwas's Shool starring Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon. He later made his directorial debut with Paanch which never got released. The filmmaker then directed his second film Black Friday which took more than five years to release due to the sensitive subject about 1993 Mumbai blasts. Anurag, however, gained recognition with Dev D and Gulaal. Gangs of Wasseypur - 1 and 2 and Mukkabaaz are considered among his best films. His web series Sacred Games - Season 1 and 2 also became widely popular. The show was based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name.

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming projects

Anurag will be seen next in the crime series Bad Cop featuring Gulshan Deviah. He is also portraying a negative character in Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja. His upcoming directorial - Kennedy premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.