Bad Cop teaser: Anurag Kashyap's ‘bad guy’ squares off against Gulshan Devaiah's cop. Watch

On Thursday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle to post a cryptic message that filmmaking doesn't get him anywhere, so he'd now start playing the bad guy. Hours later, the trailer of Nithilan Swaminathan's revenge saga Maharaja dropped, showing the filmmaker in a grey role alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Now, the teaser of another project with Anurag as the ‘bad guy’ has been unveiled. (Also Read – Maharaja trailer released: Vijay Sethupathi has a secret, Anurag Kashyap oozes menace. Watch) Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah in Bad Cop

Bad Cop teaser

Disney+ Hotstar on Friday dropped the teaser of its next Hotstar Specials crime thriller series, Bad Cop. The teaser shows Anurag in a gangster-like avatar, brandishing a gun, smoking, and dancing with an evil expression. We also see Gulshan Devaiah return as a cop, post Dahaad and Duranga. His name is Karan, but there's a twist – he seems to have a split personality, and his darker side is called Arjun, harking back to Rakesh Roshan's 1995 blockbuster reincarnation saga Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Karan and Salman Khan as Arjun.

Anurag and Gulshan

Anurag and Gulshan go a long way back as the latter made his debut with the former's 2010 directorial, The Girl In Yellow Boots, also starring Anurag's former wife, Kalki Koechlin, who was instrumental in introducing him to Gulshan.

This isn't the first time Anurag is playing the ‘bad guy’ on screen. Before Bad Cop and Maharaja, he also essayed the villain in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 2016 action thriller Akira, Nayanthara-starrer 2018 Tamil action thriller Imaikka Nodigal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ZEE5 crime drama Haddi last year. After Nawazuddin, Anurag will be seen squaring off against Gulshan, another talent he introduced to Hindi cinema.

Bad Cop is directed by Aditya Datt, who previously collaborated with Gulshan in the 2019 action film Commando 3. The series also stars Harleen Sethi, last seen in Sudip Sharma's slow-burn thriller Kohrra last year on Netflix India.

Besides Bad Cop, Gulshan will also be seen in Ulajh. Meanwhile, Anurag is gearing up for the release of his directorial Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat. The exact release date of Bad Cop will drop with its trailer soon.