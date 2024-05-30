Maharaja trailer released: Vijay Sethupathi has a secret, Anurag Kashyap oozes menace. Watch

Maharaja trailer: The intriguing trailer for Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film, Maharaja, was released on Thursday. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film will feature Vijay and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida reveal they were ‘kidnapped’: Thought we were going to die) Maharaja trailer: Vijay Sethupathi in a still from the film.

Maharaja trailer

The trailer introduces Vijay’s character as the titular Maharaja, an ordinary barber from KK Nagar. However, he looks distressed as he files a complaint with the police about his stolen ‘Lakshmi’. The police get annoyed and confused as he tells them it’s not gold, money, documents, or his sister, wife and child. He even files an FIR and keeps gesturing to indicate what Lakshmi is, but no one understands him. He’s even thrown out of the police station.

However, we’re soon shown that Maharaja isn’t as innocent as he seems because he has a secret he’s hiding. We’re also shown multiple characters before Anurag is introduced. While he’s mostly shown from behind, the one shot that sees him face the camera has him oozing menace. Nothing else about his character is revealed but it’s clear his and Vijay’s characters will face off at some point in the film.

About Maharaja

Maharaja also stars Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli and Kalki. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music and it has already impressed fans if the comment section of the trailer is anything to go by.

Earlier in the day, Anurag shared a post on Instagram that was possibly a hint about his character in Maharaja. He wrote, “Iss duniya mein accha banke ghanta kuch milne wala hai. (You won’t gain anything by being nice in this world.) Now, if I have to be the bad guy, so be it!” A release date for Maharaja is yet to be announced.