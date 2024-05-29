Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida reveal they were ‘kidnapped’: Thought we were going to die

‘We were taken hostage’

Recalling the incident that occurred when the two were living in the same building years ago, Aaliyah said, "That was crazy... one of the experiences we trauma bonded over was being kidnapped. Not technically kidnapped because we were at home, but we were part of a robbery... it was definitely traumatic." To which Ida added, "I don’t know what could have happened.... we were taken hostage."

‘We thought we were going to die’

Aaliyah and Ida revealed that their parents were out together, when the two were staying at Aaliyah's home; her nani was watching over them and so was their 'didi', who was working in Aaliyah's house at the time. She recalled, "Didi locked my nani in a room after my parents left... she taped Ida's and my mouth and tied our hands to a chair. We were crying and yelling because we thought we were going to die. So, basically, she was stealing stuff from the house. She was stealing jewellery and money or whatever was in the house."

‘It was obviously traumatic’

Aaliyah added, “Thankfully, my mom (Aarti Bajaj) had left something, and she came back like 15–20 minutes later to pick it up, and she saw everything that had happened. She called her (Ida's) parents, my dad, and everyone back, and they freaked out. It was obviously traumatic, but it would have been a lot more traumatic if we went through that alone... now we laugh about it."

Aaliyah is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj. She is a YouTuber and oftens shares her views on mental health and fashion, among other things, in her Instagram posts and YouTube videos. She got engaged to longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire in 2023.