Inside Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement bash with dreamy white decor, huge cake and too many star kids. See pics

Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire on Thursday in Mumbai and it was a dreamy affair with all the guests turning up in shimmery ethnic outfits. From the decor to the engagement cake, the party had a white theme with the bride-to-be and her fiancée also wearing ethnic looks in the classic colour. Aaliyah is a YouTuber and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his first wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj. Also read: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, celebs arrive in ethnic best for Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's engagement party Aaliyah Kashyap with Shane Gregoire at their engagement party in Mumbai on Thursday.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire at their engagement bash with Khushi Kapoor and others.

Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement decor

Inside pictures from the bash that was attended by everyone from Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and many other celebs, were shared by Aaliyah and her friends on Instagram Stories.

The newly-engaged couple was surrounded by friends while cutting a tall white cake decorated with white flowers and golden leaves and candles. The party venue was decorated with lots of white flowers and greenery. There was also a floral backdrop with neon lights featuring Aaliyah and Shane's names.

Khushi Kapoor also shared a picture with the couple from the bash. The budding actor wore a pale pink saree, and was seen posing alongside Vedang Raina, her The Archies co-star in the photo.

Official engagement pics

On Friday, Aaliyah took to Instagram to share official engagement pictures and wrote in her caption, "About last night (white heart emoji)." Apart from solo photos giving a better look at her designer lehenga, she also posted a couple of black-and-white pictures with Shane. The two kissed in one of the pictures.

Aaliyah Kashyap on saying ‘yes’ to Shane

Aaliyah Kashyap had earlier shared the news of Shane Gregoire proposing to her. In May, she share showed her diamond ring on Instagram, and wrote in her caption, "So this happened. To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

Shane Gregoire had also announced the news on Instagram at the time, and written, “So blessed to be engaged to the love of my life Aaliyah Kashyap. You are the one who I was searching for each and every day before I met you. As soon as I spoke to you that first time, on FaceTime of all places, I immediately recognized you as the girl in my heart. You are my best friend, my fiancée and my beloved. I love you now and forever, and so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you.”

