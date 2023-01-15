Home / Entertainment / Others / Mamta Mohandas says she has been diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo, shares selfies: ‘I’m losing colour'

Mamta Mohandas says she has been diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo, shares selfies: ‘I’m losing colour'

others
Published on Jan 15, 2023 08:40 PM IST

Mamta Mohandas has said that she has been diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo. See her post here.

Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo.
Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with autoimmune disease vitiligo.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Mamta Mohandas has revealed that she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease vitiligo. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mamta also said that she is 'losing colour'. She also shared several selfies. In the first picture, the actor smiled as she sat outdoors. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on her health, reveals she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis)

Mamta held a cup as she drank a beverage while sitting on a chair in the garden. She opted for a black ensemble – black T-shirt, tights and a jacket. She captioned the post, "Dear (sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze."

Mamta also added, "Give me all you’ve got..for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace." She also added the hashtags--color, autoimmune disease, autoimmune, vitiligo, Sunday, spotlight, imperfection, no makeup, no filter, embrace the journey, healing and heal yourself. Mamta geo-tagged the location as Niraamaya Retreats Samroha in Kerala.

Reacting to the post, Reba Monica John commented, "You’re a fighter and you’re beautiful." A fan said, "You are Really Really a powerful woman. Really love you a lot. Keep inspiring us." Another person commented, "You are a fighter and inspiration for all. You will be better soon. God bless you." A comment read, "Still inspiring and beautiful beyond words... This boldness to share your vulnerabilities is a kindness to a million other women who feel what they already have is not enough... You are more loved than ever..."

Mamta is a cancer survivor. A few years ago after she had a relapse of cancer. She spoke with Time of India in 2014 and said, "Well, I can’t say I have been as strong as I was when I first got the disease. I was a person who never worried about anything, whatever the issue. But for the first time in life, I was scared. It is easy to say, be positive. But this time, I felt it is ok to be scared, to be human."

Mamta debuted in the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. She featured alongside Mammootty in Bus Conductor, with Suresh Gopi in Adbutham and Lanka (2006), and alongside Jayaram in Madhuchandralekha the same year. Mamta is also a popular playback singer. Having predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, she has also starred in a few Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
film actor actor
film actor actor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out