Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on her health, reveals she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Taking to Instagram, Samantha posted a photo of herself as she sat on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. The actor had her back to the camera as a mic stood in front of her and she watched the Yashodha trailer. Though Samantha didn't reveal her face, she made a heart symbol with her hands. (Also Read | Yashoda trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a surrogate mother who’d do anything to protect her child. Watch)

Samantha captioned the post, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."

She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

Reacting to the post, Raj & DK commented, "Welcome back Sam!!" Raashii Khanna said, "Take care sam!!" Gajraj Rao wrote, "Get well soon." Shriya Saran's comment read, "Love and light to you, you are amazing always." Earlier there were several reports that Samantha flew out of India for her treatment as she was unwell.

The trailer of her film Yashoda released earlier this week. The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Helmed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda will release on November 11. She will also be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film Khusi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 23.

