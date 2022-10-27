Yashoda trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a surrogate mother who’d do anything to protect her child. Watch

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual thriller Yashoda was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a slick action-thriller about an illegal racket involving surrogate mothers. Samantha plays Yashoda, and the trailer promises that her character of a surrogate mother won’t stop at anything to protect her child. (Also read: Tanaav trailer: Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij attempt to foil terror plot in Kashmir in this desi adaptation of Fauda. Watch)

The trailer assures that it’ll be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with good scope for Samantha to flex her action skills. There’s even a brief scene where we get to see her fight a few guards with just a baton. It is understood from the trailer that the story is centered on Yashoda, who accepts to be a surrogate mother for money. She enrols into Eva, a company that’s helping people fulfil their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, everything is not all black and white as it seems at Eva.

Samantha took to Instagram to release the trailer. She wrote this is one script that gave her chills when she heard.

“The first time I heard this script it gave me chills. I hope you experience the same (sic),” she posted.

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11.

Samantha, who is currently basking in the success of her last release Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, is looking forward to the release of upcoming magnum opus Shakuntalam. In 2020, speaking at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time

Meanwhile, Samantha is Hollywood bound as she is all set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON