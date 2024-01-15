Anurag Kashyap praises Sriram Raghavan's 'hitchcockian love story' Merry Christmas; lauds Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised the film Merry Christmas, its director Sriram Raghavan and and lead actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anurag shared a string of posters of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas. He also penned a note. (Also Read | Merry Christmas to Killer Soup: The deadly common thread between them) Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

Anurag Kashyap praises film, director, cast

Sharing the posters, Anurag wrote, "Love this film .. @sriram.raghavanofficial has never known to play safe and this time has gone a made hitchcockian love story with two actors belonging to different cultures and them coming together on Christmas Eve. He again does new things and creates a slow burn with a terrific pay off."

He also added, "Both @katrinakaif and @actorvijaysethupathi bring their best game to it. Also @sanjaykapoor2500 @pathakvinay and #ashwini. Do give it a shot. @matchboxshots @rameshtaurani. Great to see you making this happen. And the cinephile in Sriram is as omnipresent in this as on his T-shirts and his life (red heart emoji)."

Merry Christmas India box office collection so far

The mystery thriller Merry Christmas had a slow start at the box office on its first day. On Friday, the film earned ₹2.45 crore in India, on Saturday it made ₹3.45 crore and on Sunday it earned roughly ₹3.75 crore. So far, the film has minted ₹9.65 crore nett in India. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

About Merry Christmas

It has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Merry Christmas movie review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “I wouldn't say Merry Christmas is predictable but if you're extremely alert, follow the cues and pick nuances, there are quite a few easy giveaways about the big reveal. Also, don't expect an overtly mind-boggling climax.”

It also added, "It's out-of-the-box, yes. Or rather experimental, but it underwhelms. I expected more there. Not that it needed to be explanatory but something was amiss. Watch this Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer to appreciate good cinema, brilliant writing and enjoy an engaging watch that keep you on the edge on your seat, but you won't really jump out of it on any big reveal or the climax."

