‘Circuit > Nani’s whole career’: Nani trolled for saying Arshad Warsi got publicity after calling Prabhas a joker

When Kalki 2898 AD arrived in theatres, movie-buffs were left divided. While some called the epic science fiction film a masterpiece, there were many who felt Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama was the only good thing about it. Well, actor Arshad Warsi falls in the second category. In a recent interview, he called Big B ‘unbelievable, unreal’. But he was sad that Prabhas was like a ‘joker’ in Kalki 2898 AD. Arshad explained that he was heartbroken with the way Prabhas was presented in the film. But his comment irked many, including Telugu actor Nani. Slamming Arshad for calling Prabhas a joker, Nani claimed ‘this must be the most publicity he has got in his life’. Arshad Warsi felt Prabhas was presented as a joker in Kalki 2898 AD, which didn't sit well with Nani

Well, now Arshad’s fans seem to have united against Nani. The Telugu actor is brutally being trolled, with netizens comparing his entire career to love received by Arshad’s iconic onscreen characters such as Circuit from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003). Slamming Nani, one social media user tweeted: “i like nani as an actor but this statement is just very stupid and arrogant also arshad warsi as circuit in munna bhai > whole career of nani”, whereas another angry fan wrote: “Only Arshad “Circuit” character is greater than entire career of #Prabhas and #Nani. Rest, if I include Arshad performances in Dhammal, Hulchul, Golmaal or JollyLLB, then Nani will consider retiring ✋🤣😅.”

Poking fun at Nani’s comment about ‘publicity’, another internet user tweeted: “I’m not sure if Arshad Warsi got fame due to his comments on Prabhas’s Kalki character, but Nani definitely became famous in India after commenting on Arshad Warsi.” Well, Arshad’s statement about Prabhas is not the only part of his interview that made headlines. In another segment, Arshad revealed that as a choreographer, he was short-changed by Boney Kapoor’s production house. He was apparently paid a lesser fee than the decided amount after choreographing a song in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993).

Well, whose team are you on— Circuit or Nani?