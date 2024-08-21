Boney Kapoor called out once again for payment issues, Arshad Warsi reveals being paid less than discussed

Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan tanked at the box office on release in April. But that wasn’t the only piece of bad news producer Boney Kapoor received this year. Ahead of the film’s release, the filmmaker found himself in a legal soup when a vendor, who supplied equipment for Maidaan, filed a case against Boney for unpaid dues. The vendor alleged that Boney delayed his payment of ₹1 crore for two years. In the end, the court ordered the filmmaker to pay the vendor ₹96 lakh. Well, the producer is once again making headlines for similar reasons. This time, actor Arshad Warsi has called out Boney’s production house. Boney Kapoor's production house short-changed Arshad Warsi, claims actor

During an unfiltered chat on a YouTube channel, Arshad claimed that he was short-changed by Boney’s production house. The actor revealed that he was hired as a choreographer on Sridevi and Anil Kapoor-starrer Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993). Arshad told the makers that the song they wanted choreographed would take 4 days to complete and his going rate was ₹1 lakh at the time. They requested him to finish the shoot in 3 days. It was a challenge but he worked hard, wrapped up the shoot in 3 days and saved them money. However, when Arshad went to collect his cheque, he received only ₹75,000.

When Arshad questioned the production guy about why he was paid less than the decided amount, he was told that ₹1 lakh was the discussed fee for 4 days. The man from the production house further told the actor that he wrapped up work a day earlier which is why he had been given ₹25,000 less. Arshad further shed light on the evolution of the industry, stating that now there are managers and lawyers. Well, hopefully making deals and contracts on paper saves people from being short-changed like Arshad was!