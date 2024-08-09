Arshad Warsi speaks out against social media’s influence on kids: You're consuming sh*t

Actor Arshad Warsi, who is also a dad to son Zeke (19) and daughter Zene (17), feels outraged at the kind of impact social media have on today’s generation. In conversation with internet personality Samdish Bhatia, Warsi expressed concern on the latter’s YouTube channel. Actor Arshad Warsi

“The whole thing about, ‘You have to try everything’ has become the new norm. Matlab har woh cheez joh purkho ke zamaane se chali aa rahi hai, humare maa baap ne sikhayi hai, woh saari cheezein galat hain! This is the result of social media,” the 56-year-old said.

Talking about his disappointment with modern-day relationships, he added, “There is a thing that I’ve heard from my kids: ‘We are not going out right now. We are not committed, but we are still hanging out and everything is happening.’ But what is really happening?”

The actor continued, “One guy will come along, identifying himself as a cup or something else, and that’s the problem. Kids are consuming that sh*t and just getting scr***d. Unfortunately, they will only realise this later.”