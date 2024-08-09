 Arshad Warsi speaks out against social media’s influence on kids: You're consuming sh*t - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arshad Warsi speaks out against social media’s influence on kids: You're consuming sh*t

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 09, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Actor Arshad Warsi expresses his unhappiness at how the current generation is taking social media so seriously and getting influenced by it.

Actor Arshad Warsi, who is also a dad to son Zeke (19) and daughter Zene (17), feels outraged at the kind of impact social media have on today’s generation. In conversation with internet personality Samdish Bhatia, Warsi expressed concern on the latter’s YouTube channel.

Actor Arshad Warsi
Actor Arshad Warsi

Also read: Arshad Warsi: I still can't say I'm part of industry, every time I give a flop, I've to take a long climb to get back

“The whole thing about, ‘You have to try everything’ has become the new norm. Matlab har woh cheez joh purkho ke zamaane se chali aa rahi hai, humare maa baap ne sikhayi hai, woh saari cheezein galat hain! This is the result of social media,” the 56-year-old said.

Talking about his disappointment with modern-day relationships, he added, “There is a thing that I’ve heard from my kids: ‘We are not going out right now. We are not committed, but we are still hanging out and everything is happening.’ But what is really happening?”

Also read: Arshad Warsi recalls when Jaya Bachchan told him to dress properly as he boarded flight in 'chaddi-baniyan'

The actor continued, “One guy will come along, identifying himself as a cup or something else, and that’s the problem. Kids are consuming that sh*t and just getting scr***d. Unfortunately, they will only realise this later.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Arshad Warsi speaks out against social media’s influence on kids: You're consuming sh*t
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On