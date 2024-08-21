Siddhu Jonnalagadda slams Arshad Warsi for calling Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Certainly not funny'

Telugu actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has responded to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment about Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD. Siddhu posted a long note on his Instagram story, emphasising the importance of mutual respect within the film community. The Tillu Square actor also discussed the significance of using respectful language when critiquing a film. (Also read: When SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun said Hrithik Roshan is not even a patch on Prabhas) Siddhu Jonnalagadda praised Kalki 2898 AD post Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment for Prabhas.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda calls for ‘constructive criticism’

Siddhu's Instagram story read, “Everybody has a right to an opinion. We all like/hate films and actors according to our whims and fancies and that is alright. But, how you express that opinion matters, big time. Especially when you are a member of the same community and know how hard it is to find a footing here and then to sustain it. We are all game for some constructive criticism, but terms like 'joker' don't exactly scream the same.”

Siddhu Jonnalagadda responded to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment for Prabhas.

Siddhu calls Kalki 2898 AD ‘pride of Indian cinema’

He further wrote, “Well it is no joke that #Kalki is the pride of Indian cinema and Mr Nag Ashwin has made something class apart. Certainly not funny that he made a film that collected over ₹100 Cr. Prabhas Anna is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema and there is a reason behind it. It's called 'the X Factor'. His stardom is beyond successes because his failures make more money than we can fathom. He is one of the strong pillars behind #Kalki success. These are just facts even if I'm fanboying here.”

Siddhu concluded his post by stating that the Telugu film industry respects everyone's right to opinion, but the mode of delivery should be respectful.

Arshad Warsi's ‘joker’ comment on Prabhas

While critiquing Prabhas's screen presence in Kalki 2898 AD in an podcast with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad had said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of him? I don't understand why they do such things.”

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others in pivotal characters.