When SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun said Hrithik Roshan is not even a patch on Prabhas

The debate between Bollywood and South Indian cinema has intensified after Arshad Warsi called Prabhas a "joker" while commenting on his screen presence in Kalki 2898 AD. While many movie buffs have supported Arshad, Prabhas fans have criticised the Asur actor for his comment. Additionally, the internet has dug out an old video of SS Rajamouli, where he stated that Hrithik Roshan is not even a patch on Prabhas. (Also read: Sudheer Babu calls out Arshad Warsi for saying ‘Prabhas was like a joker’) An viral throwback video of SS Rajamouli comparing Prabhas to Hrithik has divided the internet.

SS Rajamouli compares Prabhas with Hrithik Roshan

A user shared a viral video where Rajamouli was speaking at Prabhas' Billa (2007) promotions. The filmmaker said, “When Dhoom 2 (2006) released in Hindi. I felt sad that why Bollywood is getting good quality. Why we don’t have heroes like Hrithik Roshan. And today, after watching the song and poster of Billa, and now we watched the trailer, now I want to say that Hrithik Roshan is nothing compared to Prabhas. Telugu cinema has become far better than Bollywood. And now we are equal to English films.”

Later, during one of the public interactions, Rajamouli had clarified that his intention was not to disrespect the War 2 actor, since he has a lot of respect for him.

Fans slam SS Rajamouli for comments on Hrithik

While sharing the video a user captioned his tweet as, “@ssrajamouli If you cud blabber utter nonsense, then #ArshadWarsi is absolutely justified! P.S: Acting, dance, physique, screen presence wise, #HrithikRoshan is miles ahead of #Prabhas. Hrithik, the actor can't be compared to Prabhas, the pretender (crying emoji).”

In another video from the event, Allu Arjun justified Rajamouli's statement by saying, “Prabhas' looks are extremely good. He does great fights and is number 1 in all. As Rajamouli said, Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. That's true.” A user tweeted, “No hate to Hrithik fans, but #AlluArjun reportedly called #HrithikRoshan useless compared to #Prabhas! (shocking emoji) Why are some funding pages praising Allu while hating on Prabhas and only posting SSR video? (thinking emoji) And why the sudden video about Bollywood’s global change? #Prabhas #AlluArjun.”

Arshad Warsi's review of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

While giving his honest review of Kalki 2898 AD in the podcast - Unfiltered With Samdish, Arshad stated, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why they do such things, I never understand).”

Arshad will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar and others.