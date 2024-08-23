Kalki 2898 AD actor Saswata Chatterjee reacts to Arshad Warsi's ‘joker’ comment; calls Prabhas 'larger than life'

Arshad Warsi's recent comment on Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD has caused a division on social media. A number of Telugu actors also criticised Arshad for his 'joker' remark. However, fans supported the actor for his honest opinion. In an interview with India Today, Saswata Chatterjee has now weighed in on the ongoing issue, backing Prabhas for his performance in the Nag Ashwin directorial. (Also read: Nani regrets calling out Arshad Warsi’s ‘Prabhas was like a joker’ comment) Saswata Chatterjee reacted to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment for Prabhas.

Saswata backs Prabhas, calls him 'extraordinary'

Saswata, while reacting to Arshad's comment said, “I don't want to say anything about him (Arshad), that's his opinion, not mine. As a matter of fact, Prabhas looks like a larger-than-life man. His screen presence is extraordinary. He was the best choice for this role. He is absolutely amazing in the film.”

Arshad Warsi's viral ‘joker’ comment

While speaking about Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad had said, “I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand).” His statement left the internet divided over Prabhas and Arshad's acting skills and filmography.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Saswata played a negative character in Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobana, Ana Ben, Krishnakumar, Anil George, Keerthy Suresh and others in pivotal characters. Mrunal Thakur, Malvika Nair, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli and Vijay Deverakonda also have cameo appearances in the dystopian sci-fi action-thriller.

Kalki 2898 AD has been released on both Prime Video and Netflix. The former includes the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, while the latter features the Hindi version of the movie.