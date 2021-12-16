Why should I be disappointed?: Saswata Chatterjee on being replaced by Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas

Actor Saswata Chatterjee, the original Bob Biswas is yet to watch Abhishek Bachchan’s stand-alone spin-off on the serial killer from Kahaani (2012). “I thought Bob met with an accident and was dead,” says Chatterjee.

Chatterjee wasn’t disappointed with the decision of him being replaced in the film. He nonchalantly explains, “Why should I be disappointed? They are making it for the Hindi market; they will look for a bigger name.” He adds, “I did the film in 2012, why will I be bothered about it being made in 2021? I did several characters in between. If I was upset I would have come out and given so many statements. (But) I didn’t bother.”

Chatterjee admits being proud of making the character so iconic that someone like Bachchan stepped in his shoes. “I was proud of myself because I just did a role for 10 minutes. If a full-length feature film is happening with someone whose name is Abhishek Bachchan, then I’m indeed proud,” Chatterjee elaborates.

The actor reveals that neither Bachchan nor Ghosh spoke to him while making Bob Biswas . “They didn’t reach out,” he says and adds, “When a character is played by two different people it should be played in two different ways. Say, James Bond. Every actor has played it differently and we should accept that. Bob has become a franchise like James Bond. So you should go to a movie hall with an open mind.”

Talking about the casting of Bachchan in the film, Chatterjee mentions that he won’t be able to comment on it since he has seen any visual of the flick. However, he says, “I have full sympathy for Abhishek. I love Abhishek because even I’m a star son. So I understand what he has gone through his entire acting career.”