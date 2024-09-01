Chiranjeevi urge fans to 'stay alert’ after heavy rainfall lashes AP, Telangana

Heavy rainfall lashed Andhra Pradesh last week, resulting in loss of life, flooding, disruption of train services and landslides. With a red alert issued for Telangana now, particularly Hyderabad, actor Chiranjeevi released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) cautioning fans and urging them to stay safe. (Also Read: Ram Charan shares a sweet glimpse of Klin Kaara's ‘memorable’ first trip to Paris with Chiranjeevi) Chiranjeevi asks for his fans support to help others during heavy rainfall in AP and Telangana.

Chiranjeevi cautions fans

Chiranjeevi shared a statement written in Telugu on X, detailing the situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He asked people not to leave their homes unless necessary to avoid the rain and lessen the risk of catching viral fever. He also asked his fans to step up in times of need to support those affected.

“The impact of the heavy rainfall is very high in the Telugu states. Many villages and highways have been submerged in water. People must remain alert in such situations. As a member of your family, my only request is that no one comes out of their homes unless necessary. Everyone should also be alert to the risk of contacting viral fever,” he wrote, adding, “When such calamities occur, our fans have always stood by those in need. Hope all the fans continue to do that.”

After floods in Wayanad, Kerala, took many lives and displaced people, Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, donated ₹1 crore towards relief efforts.

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bholaa Shankar. will star in the socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Malladi Vassishta. His first look from the film was released on his birthday. In the poster, Chiranjeevi is seated on a rock, holding a trident with special powers. Behind him is a hill, with the golden lightening from the sky hinting at more. Written on the poster is, “Where myths collide legends rise.”