Chiranjeevi gloriously holds trident in his first look from socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi’s first look from his upcoming socio-fantasy film with Malladi Vassishta, Vishwambhara, was released on his birthday. The producers of the film, UV Creations, released the film’s poster on Thursday. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over ₹1 crore for Wayanad) Chiranjeevi in the first look from Vishwambhara.

Chiranjeevi’s first look from Vishwambhara

After teasing fans with a pre-look poster on Wednesday, which saw Chiranjeevi looking at a hill with a trident in his hand, his first look from the film was released on his birthday. The new poster reads, “Where myths collide legends rise,” hinting at the film’s story. In the poster, Chiranjeevi is seated on a rock, holding a trident with special powers. Behind him is a hill, with the golden lightening from the sky hinting at more.

Sharing the poster, UV Creations wrote, “When darkness and evil take over the world, a MAGNANIMOUS STAR shall shine bright to fight. Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets. Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara. Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025.”

While some fans were disappointed that the makers did not release a video glimpse of the actor, with some commenting, “Vid content annar kadha (I thought we were going to get video content),” others thought Chiranjeevi would get a hit with the film, much like his 2004 action-adventure film Anji. One fan commented, “I can see Anji vibes here... Which is great!!!” Another shared a short clip from Anji in the comment section of the post.

About Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is Vassishta’s second film after his debut, Bimbisara, in 2022. The film will also feature Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor in lead roles. Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the film under UV Creations. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani is working on the music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. Vishwambhara will release on January 10, 2025, on the occasion of Sankranthi.