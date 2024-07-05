Bimbisara prequel to feature Nandamuri Kalyan Ram; fans confused by another director taking over

The much-awaited prequel of the 2022 hit film Bimbisara was announced on Friday. While fans were thrilled to see Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who celebrates his birthday today, as the film’s lead, they were confused about the change in director. (Also Read: Jr NTR sits on floor, pays tribute to grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 101 birth anniversary) Kalyan Ram's hit film Bimbisara is getting a prequel.

Bimbisara gets a prequel

While the Bimbisara team was clear right from the start that there would be another film, it was a surprising revelation that it would be a prequel. The announcement poster saw an elephant with a red flag leading an army to war.

The film’s producers, NTR Arts, announced on X (formerly Twitter), “Get ready to witness the VIRTUE of a LEGEND who ruled Trigarthala ages before BIMBISARA. #NKR22 - A PREQUEL to the blockbuster #Bimbisara. Happy Birthday, @NANDAMURIKALYAN. Exciting updates soon! @AnilPaduri @NTRArtsOfficial.”

Fans confused

Bimbisara was directed by Mallidi Vassishta, who is currently directing Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambhara. The prequel will be directed by Anil Paduri, who is known for the 2021 Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma-starrer Romantic.

Given that no one expected a change in director, one fan commented, “Maku @DirVassishta ee director aa kavali (We want director Vassishta).” Another wrote, “Dear Kalyan ram anna we are expecting BIMBISARA IN the Direction of Vasistha garu not Anthor one. (sic)” Some others left comments, questioning why the director was changed. One fan wrote, “Vere director nduk bro. (Why a new director?)”

About Bimbisara

Bimbisara tells the story of an evil emperor trapped in a mirror and transported to the modern world. He seeks the mirror while adjusting to new norms to return to his world. Kalyan’s portrayal of the titular character was highly praised, and the prequel is expected to delve deeper into the story. It remains to be seen what the makers have planned for the prequel. Much like the original, NTR Arts will produce the film.

Kalyan will also star in Pradeep Chilukuri's next with Saiee Manjrekar and Vijayashanthi.