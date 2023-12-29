Devil Twitter review: Nandamuri Kalyanram’s film receives mixed response from fans

Devil, directed and produced by Abhishek Nama and starring Nandamuri Kalyanram and Samyuktha in the lead roles, released in cinemas today. The film tells the story of a British Secret Service agent who is looking to solve a murder while on a secret mission to intercept a message from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The film received mixed response from fans, here’s how they reacted. (Also Read: Devil review: Kalyanram, Samyuktha’s period actioner tries way too hard to be interesting) Kalyanram in a still from Devil

Fans react

One X user had nothing but praise for Kalyanram’s performance in the film. They wrote, “In the retro spy thriller #Devil, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shines, delivering a standout performance that adds to the movie's allure and excitement.” Another user opined that the film had an interesting premise let down by the writer. They wrote, “interesting story, suspense held nicely. But predictable screenplay makes it an Okay watch, 2.75/5 1st half #Devil,” adding, “A film spoiled by writer/Director.. #Devil wait for OTT 2.5/5.”

One fan had the suggestion to remove the two songs in the film’s first half as it was hindering the flow, writing, “#Devil movie lo 1st half lo vache songs tesesthe inka reach vasthundhi movie ki @AbhishekPicture @NANDAMURIKALYAN (If you remove the songs in the first half, I think the film will have more reach.”

Another had nothing but praise for the music composer, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, writing, “#Devil Below avg 1st half. Excellent second half. The man of the moment #Harshavardhan. Em BGM kottav ra babu literally goosebumps. Akkada worst scene unna sare nee bgm mathram thaggaledhu. Your BGM gave me goosebumps. Your music stuck with me even in scenes that were horrible.”

Devil 2 announced

Celebrating the film’s release, Kalyanram visited Brahmaramba and Sudarshan 35mm theatres in Hyderabad to watch the movie with fans. He later celebrated with the cast and crew in Filmnagar.

Announcing that a sequel for the film will be made, Kalyanram mistakenly called the film Bimbisara, his last hit in 2022. “Sorry, not Bimbisara 2, I meant Devil 2. The film will be made in 2024 and released in 2025. This is not a spontaneous decision, our writer Srikanth pitched the idea to us last December. It’s an exciting plot,” he said.

Teasing fans about the plot, he said, “One interesting thing about Devil 2 is that the film will show both the 1940s and 2000s era. It’s going to be exciting.”

