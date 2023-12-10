Did you know Bobby Deol's viral entry song in Animal Jamal Kudu is based on a popular Iranian song?

Ever since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, social media is abuzz with Bobby Deol's entry scene where he is seen grooving to the song Jamal Kudu. Did you know that the viral song has Iranian origin, and is inspired by a popular Iranian song called Jamaal Jamaaloo? (Also read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor film refuses to slow down, mints over ₹660 crore so far) Bobby Deol's entry scene in Animal was leaked on Instagram reels.

Bobby Deol's entry song in Animal

A few days after the release of Animal, many took to social media to share the scene where Bobby Deol's character is seen making an entry, as he continues to groove to the song. The makers of the film have now released a full version of the song, which has crossed 24 million views within four days of release on YouTube.

About the origin of Jamaal Kudu

Jamal Kudu is based on a popular Iranian song called Jamaal Jamaaloo, which has been transformed and designed for the film by music composer Harshvardhan Rameshwar. This song was inspired by a poem of the same name by Iranian poet Bijan Smandar. It was first sung by Shirazi Choir of the Kharazemi Girls High School in the 1950s. Over the years, it has become a popular wedding song. A rough English translation of the song reads, ''Oh my black-eyed beauty, don't play with my heart; You are leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm getting crazy; Oh my love, my beloved."

Fan reactions

Several users have reacted to the infectious melody of the song and added to the comments. One said: "I remember this song as a child in every Iranian wedding I have attended. Glad to see it hits in a dance-loving culture such as India." Another said, "Bobby Deol rocked this role. What a comeback!" A comment also read, “Let’s take time to appreciate Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s music selection. All songs that played are mind-blowing." "This is such a vibe man… can’t get over man. My go-to track," read another comment.

Animal has been a tremendous success at the box office. The film will soon enter the ₹700 crore club globally.

