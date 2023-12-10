Triptii Dimri reveals her parents told her she 'shouldn't have done' intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Triptii Dimri's performance as Zoya in Animal has grabbed attention. Many also called out the misogynistic treatment of the women in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Triptii has now revealed that her parents were 'taken aback' by her much-talked-about intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor, and told her that she 'shouldn't have done it." (Also read: Triptii Dimri on how Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made sure she was comfortable shooting intimate scene in Animal) Triptii Dimri speaks about her parents reaction to the intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor.

What Triptii's parents said after watching Animal

Speaking about how her parents reacted to her intimate scene in Animal, Triptii said, "My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that… but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’”

The actor further added how she told her parents that it was her responsibility as an actor to make that part as honest as possible. “I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that,” she said.

What Triptii said earlier about Animal

Triptii has earlier said that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga told her about each and every scene while talking about her part, and made her comfortable on set. The actor also revealed that even though she knows that the scenes have sparked debate, but humans also have a dark and selfish side.

In one particular scene from Animal, Ranbir’s character Rannvijay Singh aka Vijay asks Triptii's Zoya to lick his shoe to prove that she truly loves him, after she is revealed as a mole. As Triptii she might not lick the shoe, but it was her character Zoya who would do it because she felt guilty for using that person eventually.

Animal has emerged as the highest grossing film at the box office of Ranbir's career. The film chronicles the toxic relationship between Rannvijay (Ranbir) and his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). It also stars Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

