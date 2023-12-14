Devil actor Mark Bennington alleges makers haven’t paid him yet, producer denies claims: 'It has been 9 months'

It feels like the troubles won’t end for the makers of Nandamuri Kalyanram-starrer Devil. After production and release delays, a change in crew, which saw director Naveen Medaram walking out of the project and producer Abhishek Nama stepping in to direct the film, and more, the latest to hit the team is a serious allegation made by actor Mark Bennington. The actor, who also starred in RRR, told Etimes that the film’s team defaulted on payment, opening up on his experience of shooting with them. (Also Read: Mrunal Thakur has fangirl moment with Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter in New York City) Mark Bennington will be seen in a key role in Devil(Instagram)

‘I do not want to sound like a poor white guy’

Talking to Etimes, Mark alleged that he wrapped up shooting for the film 9 months ago and is yet to be paid. He was quoted as saying, “I do not want to sound like a poor white guy, who complains about not getting paid. Everything was fine for the first few month,s but things changed while filming the last schedule. It has been 9 months since I completed my part but they haven’t paid me yet. I saw they used someone else’s voice for my character in the trailer, which is a clear violation of my contract.” He also claimed he had better experiences shooting for films like Indian 2 and Saas, Bahu, Aur Flamingo.

‘You are blackmailing us to pay extra’

The team of Devil is however having none of it. Executive Producer Mohit Rawlyani commented under Mark’s post on Instagram about the allegations, writing, “Your manager doesn’t seem to understand and is blackmailing us to pay extra for mental harassment.. seriously ?! Your payment has been cleared ..Now coming to the voice used .. can you please tell me if you can speak Telugu ?? How can you expect us to use your voice for English lines and someone else for Telugu lines ??”

A screen grab of Mohit's comment

Actors come to Mark’s support

While no one else from the team of Devil has spoken up, actor Sammy Jonas Heaney, who recently acted in Sam Bahadur and Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi questioned Mohit. He commented under his post, writing, “What date was the payment cleared ? and when was the script given in Telugu or English how long in advance? Many foreigners dub themselves in indian languages? dubbing in south is worse then the rest , I dubbed a movie that was filmed in uk , none of the actors who has been selected even spoke English, so I was dubbing russains who live in the uk.”

Another actor, Alex O’Nell claimed he had a similar issue with the team of Dhanush’s Captain Miller. He alleged, “I had exactly the same situation with #CaptainMiller @sathyajyothifilms - always take your payments in advance. Even production companies that used to have good reputations cannot be trusted.”

