Mrunal Thakur has fangirl moment with Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter in New York City. See pic

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 14, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Mrunal Thakur had a chance to indulge her Potterhead, while in the US, where she recently met actor Daniel Radcliffe.

Actor Mrunal Thakur was in New York City recently to promote her latest Telugu film Hi Nanna, co-starring Nani. While there, the Potterhead in her got a chance to fan-girl over Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. Mrunal took to Instagram Stories to share pictures and videos of her meeting with him. (Also Read: Hi Nanna review: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna shine in this emotional tale)

Mrunal Thakur clicked a selfie with Daniel Radcliffe(Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur clicked a selfie with Daniel Radcliffe

‘We love you Daniel’

In a video Mrunal shared on her Instagram stories, Daniel can be seen interacting with fans and clicking pictures with them. After a while, Mrunal and her sister Lochan yell, “Daniel, we love you Daniel,” to which he looks at them and replies, “Thank you!” Mrunal also took the opportunity to click a selfie with the actor, writing, “And this happened." Mrunal and Lochan were all smiles while Daniel clicked the selfie with his mask on.

A screen grab of the video Mrunal shared (Instagram)
A screen grab of the video Mrunal shared

Praised for her performance

Mrunal has been riding high on the success of her 2022 Telugu debut Sita Ramam and her latest release, Hi Nanna. The film that also stars Kiara Khanna, Jayaram and Angad Bedi in key roles saw Shruti Haasan play a cameo. Mrunal was praised for her performance in the film, with Allu Arjun writing, “ Dear Mrunal. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen . It’s Beautiful like you.” Critics and the audience have also praised the actor for her performance in the film, especially given that her character is key to the story.

Upcoming work

Thanks to her two previous films in Telugu, expectations are high for Mrunal to score a hit with Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Family star. Directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, the film will hit screens sometime next year. She will also soon be seen in a Hindi film titled Pooja Meri Jaan. Mrunal was also seen in Lust Stories 2 and Pippa in Hindi.

