Kalyan Ram plays father Hariskrishna in NTR biopic, shares intense first look from film

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be seen playing the role of his late father Nandamuri Harikrishna in the upcoming NTR biopic. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to release a still from the film in which we can see Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR looking at his son with a smile. Kalyan Ram’s profile is visible in the first look, but his expression is a mystery. It looks like a scene that would depict a heart-to-heart talk between father and son.

Kalyan Ram captioned the image, “About 30 years ago, I shared screen space with my uncle in Balagopaludu. Now, just like uncle playing his father, I will be playing my father in the film.”

The two-part film, also starring Vidya Balan as NTR’s first wife Basavathamma and Rana Daggubati as Chandrababu Naidu, will release with titles Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. The first part is slated to release on January 9, 2019 and the latter on January 24, 2019.

The film will have Sushanth playing his grandfather A Nageswar Rao, Keerthy Suresh as Savitri and Rakul Preet will play the role of late actor Sridevi in the film. The first look of Rakul’s look was released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

NTR biopic is produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna under the banner of NBK film and is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 20:25 IST