NTR biopic starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati to release in two-parts

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s biopic is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. On Thursday, the makers announced that the film will be released in two parts. The first part is titled Kathanayakudu, and will release on January 9 and the second part, titled Mahanayakudu, will release later that same month.

This biopic is probably one of the most controversial films to be made as it stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is also bankrolling the film. NTR’s second wife, Lakshmi Parvathi, has warned the makers that she will take them to court as she wasn’t asked for permission.

According to a report in Times of India, she was quoted as saying, “I am a very powerful lady. I will not allow any movie to be made without my permission. For the last 22 years, I have suffered insult and I will not allow any attempts to show me or NTR in a bad light. I cannot be taken for granted. No one has approached me for permission to make a film. I will go to court if necessary.”

Initially, she had also said that she would sue the makers if Chandrababu Naidu was portrayed as a hero in the film. Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Chandrababu Naidu in the film.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 20:11 IST