Sumanth’s resemblance with grandfather A Nageswar Rao in NTR biopic stuns fans. See pics

NTR Biopic is one of the most-talked-about projects in the Telugu film industry right now. The biopic, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, will have Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the titular role, Rana Daggubati will essay the role of Chandrababu Naidu and Vidya Balan will be seen as NTR’s first wife Basavatamma. On A Nageswar Rao’s 94th birthday, the makers also revealed the first look of Sumanth, who will be portraying ANR in the film.

The makers captioned the first look as, “@iSumanth as Legendary ANR garu from #NTR #NTRBiopic.” Sumanth also tweeted, “In remembrance of #ANR on his 94th birth anniversary today. Here’s my look (one of many) in #NTR.”

The strong resemblance between Sumanth and ANR has got the attention of Twitter users. Fans have been sharing collages of ANR and Sumanth with captions such as, “Beyond expectation... you r as it is your GF (Grand father).” Another tweeted, “Mark my words, this movie will be remembered for a long long time just because of the resemblance of the actors portraying real-life characters and the brilliance with which @DirKrish is dealing with them !! Hat’s off team #NTRBiopic #ANRLivesOn #ANRJayanthi #ANR @RanaDaggubati.”

NTR biopic will also reportedly have Rakul Preet playing the role of late actor Sridevi and there will be cameos by Keerthy Suresh, Raashi Khanna and Prakash Raj. The music for the project is being composed by Keeravani and the cinematography will be done by Gnana Shekar V.S.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 14:42 IST