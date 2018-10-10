On Rakul Preet’s birthday, first look of actor as Sridevi in NTR biopic released. See photo

On the occasion of Rakul Preet’s birthday, the makers of NTR biopic took to social media to reveal the first look of the actor in the film. She plays the role of India’s first female superstar Sridevi in the film. The look features Rakul in a sari, channeling 1980s’ Sridevi.

It reflects Sridevi’s style and looks from the beginning of her career when she had begun to share screen space with actors in the Telugu film industry. Sridevi has acted in 300 films, of which 83 were in Telugu. The actor had shared screen space with superstars like A Nageswar Rao and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space in NTR Biopic with Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays the role of NTR in the film. Keerthy Suresh is expected to play the role of Savitri in the film, Sumanth will play his grandfather A Nageswar Rao and Rana Daggubati will play the role of Chandrababu Naidu in the film. The biopic will release in two-parts titled, Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu.

The film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is slated to release on January 9 and January 24. The film is produced by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati, Vishnu Induri under the banner NBK Films.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:31 IST