Devil director Naveen Medaram addresses his name getting dropped from credits: ‘I am deeply disheartened’

Devil: The British Secret Agent is hitting screens this Friday. The film, which stars Nandamuri Kalyanram and Samyuktha in the lead roles, has been marred in controversy for a while now. The film was announced in 2021, but it took the makers two years to wrap up filming. Producer Abhishek Nama even took over as the director of the film, replacing Naveen Medaram. The director, who stayed silent throughout, penned an open letter on Wednesday, ahead of the film’s release. (Also Read: Devil actor Mark Bennington alleges makers haven’t paid him yet, producer denies claims) Kalyanram in a still from Devil

‘I dedicated three years of my life to Devil’

Naveen began the note by talking about how he spent three years of his life on the film, which went into penning the script and screenplay, selecting the fabrics for costumes, choosing locations and more. “I shot the entire film for 105 days in various locations like Karaikudi, Vizag and Hyderabad,” he wrote. Adding that except for patchwork, he had completed the project, he wrote, “To me, it's just not a project; it’s my baby and no matter who says what; it’s a film by Naveen Medaram.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

‘My silence has been misconstrued for wrongdoing’

When news broke of Abhishek taking over from Naveen, the director maintained a stoic silence. Many believed that he was replaced because he had dropped the ball while making the film. However, Naveen wrote, “My silence seems to be misconstrued as a mistake by few, I want to clarify that I have not committed any wrongdoing in the making of this film.”

He even alleged that ‘ego and greed’ played spoilsport and brought the film to this position. “The controversy we face today is a result of a few careless decisions driven by pure ego and greed. Contrary to recent reports, I have not taken any legal action against any individual or the film.”

‘I am deeply disheartened’

Naveen ended the note by stating how he was ‘disheartened’ that his direction credit was taken away from him. He was, however, all praise for Kalyanram, stating that the actor gave his heart and soul for the film. He also revealed that he has signed on a new project, details of which will be revealed soon.

Cinema Bandi director Praveen Kandregula commented under the post, “We are all with you.” Fans also came to his support, with one of them writing, “You’ll bounce much higher and stronger bro,” while another questioned, “But why are you allowing someone to take away your three years of hard work?” Team Devil is yet to address his note publicly.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.