Chiranjeevi meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over 1 crore for Wayanad. Watch

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan collectively pledged to donate ₹1 crore to the Wayanad landslide victims a few days ago. On Thursday, Chiranjeevi met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over a cheque for the CM Relief Fund. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan contribute ₹1 crore to Wayanad landslide victims: ‘Deeply distressed by the devastation’) Chiranjeevi handed over ₹ 1 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Chiranjeevi hands over ₹ 1 crore to Kerala

Producer SKN shared a video of Chiranjeevi on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “#MegaHeart @KChiruTweets garu,” with heart and claps emojis. The video sees the actor visiting the CM at his office, shaking hands with him before handing over the cheque.

Talking to the press afterwards, Chiranjeevi said, “I have come here to show my solidarity, sympathy and appreciation and whatever I want to contribute to the honourable Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. We cannot bring back all the lives lost, but at least here we are to show our sympathy and support in whatever way it might be.”

He urged everyone to come forward and support the people of Wayanad, adding, “People should come forward. I urge everyone to know that this is when you have to show your humanity and come forward and give them moral support however you want. Be with the people of Kerala. I show gratitude towards the Navy, Army, police, fire services and medical personnel.”

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had posted on X, sharing that he was ‘distressed’ for the people of Wayanad, writing, “Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing ₹1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!”

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara, the film will be released on Sankranthi next year. Ram will soon star in Shankar’s Game Changer, which will be released in December this year.