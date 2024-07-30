Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan team-up soon? Harish Shankar wants to make 'biggest pan-Indian film’ with them

While discussing the scope for making event films in Telugu, director Harish Shankar recently let it spill that he has a story penned for Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan. Talking to Great Andhra, he revealed that he has been working on it for years now. (Also Read: Indra, Murari, Gabbar Singh: List and release dates of old Telugu films that are hitting theatres) Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at an event.

Harish Shankar on film with Mega family

When asked if he has any plans of making event films in the future after the Ravi Teja-starrer Mr Bachchan, which releases on August 15, Harish said, “No one while writing can go with the mindset of, let’s write a massive film. It grows depending on what we write, if needed, because of the characterisation or backdrop. I can’t sit down thinking, let me write a pan India film.”

He went on to give the example of a love story that takes place in the India-Pakistan border, stating that ‘maybe’ it could be an event film if he expands on it. But then he added, “I also have a story for Kalyan garu (Pawan Kalyan), Charan (Ram Charan) and Chiranjeevi garu. I’ve been working on a line for them for years now. When we make it, it’ll automatically be the biggest pan-India film.”

Harish Shankar’s film with Pawan Kalyan

While Harish’s film with Chiranjeevi, Ram and Pawan is yet to be greenlit, he has a film with Pawan lined up titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. A portion of the film has been shot while the rest of it will be completed whenever the actor-politician gives his dates. Talking about it too in the interview, the director claimed that the film will be ‘memorable’ in the actor’s filmography.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami and Chammak Chandra. It is a remake of the Tamil film Theri. The film was initially titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and was announced in 2021. Filming began in 2023 after a pooja ceremony in 2022.