Dhanush calls Pawan Kalyan his favourite actor; says he wants to act with Jr NTR: ‘Other fans, don't hate me’

Dhanush was recently in Hyderabad to promote his next directorial Raayan. The film, which also stars Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram, will see Dhanush also play the lead character. At the film’s promotional event in Hyderabad, Dhanush spoke about his fondness for Pawan Kalyan and Jr NTR. (Also Read: Raayan trailer: Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram thirst for vengeance. Watch) Dhanush shared his fondness for Jr NTR and Pawan Kalyan.

‘I love cinema, but…’

On Sunday, ahead of the film’s release this Friday, Dhanush and the rest of the film’s team attended a pre-release event for Raayan in Hyderabad.

At the event, Dhanush was asked who’s his favourite actor in Telugu and asked if he’d rather do a multi-starrer with Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan or Allu Arjun. Dhanush spoke for a few seconds about the question before answering, “Tarak, Jr NTR,” eliciting hoots from the audience.

He was also asked who his favourite hero is. He replied, “I will answer, but other fans, don’t hate me. I love cinema, but I love Pawan Kalyan sir.” The audience screamed so loud that Dhanush and the host’s voices couldn’t be heard.

Sharing a video of the moment on X, one fan wrote, “I was there at the event and the Crowd Response was bonkers. The whole hall hooted for 1 minute in high pitch. You only get few legendary to moments to witness. #Dhanush.”

At the event, Dhanush also sang Water Packet from Raayan, which sees music composed by AR Rahman.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was last seen in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller earlier this year. Raayan will hit screens this Friday, and the trailer which released last week showed him in an intense avatar. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles.

He will also soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil bi-lingual film Kubera. Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh also star in it.