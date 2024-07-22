Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna graduates with a Master's degree from University of Singapore. Watch

Anna Konidela née Lezhneva, wife of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh took some time off work to attend her graduation ceremony. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan clarifies if he'll complete his pending films after becoming Deputy CM: ‘I asked filmmakers to forgive me…’) Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna graduated with Master of Arts.

Anna graduates in Singapore

Fans shared numerous videos taken during the live-streamed graduation ceremony. In one video, Anna is called on stage to receive her graduation scroll. Dressed in a blue gown, she smiles as she accepts it. A picture of Pawan and his wife posing for the camera is also doing rounds online. He holds her close in the photo as she shows off her certificate.

Numerous Pawan fans took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to share congratulatory messages. Pawan and Anna married in 2013 and have two children who are studying in Singapore.

Rumours of separation

Last year, there were rumours that Anna and Pawan had separated. Reports suggested that he was on the verge of divorce from his third wife. The official X handle of his political party, Jana Sena, however, put a stop to those rumours by sharing a picture of them together. Anna performed a pooja, kickstarting Pawan’s political campaign last year and was also present at his swearing-in ceremony this year after he won the elections.

Upcoming work

Pawan was last seen in Samuthirakani’s Bro, which was released last year and also starred his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej. Before that, he starred in the 2022 film Bheemla Nayak with Rana Daggubati.

Pawan has Sujeeth’s OG, Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit lined up. Talking at a political rally earlier this month, he said that he doesn’t have the ‘time’ to shoot for films now.

He said, “I made a promise. First, I want to concentrate on making this constituency better. No one should fault me for at least not filling potholes or building new roads. OG chestava, kya ji, ante mari em cheppanu? (What will I do if someone questions why I’m busy shooting for OG instead?)”