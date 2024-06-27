Pawan Kalyan goes on 11-day fast for Andhra Pradesh’s prosperity: Report

Earlier this month, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan took charge as Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, and he is charged up to fulfil his role and responsibility. According to a recent report, the actor has gone on a 11-day long fast for the fate of his state and its people. (Also read: Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister | Watch) Pawan Kalyan will handle the panchayat raj and rural development, rural water supply, environment and forests, and science and technology portfolios.

Taking spiritual route

As per a report in News18, Pawan is sitting on the fast for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the people of his state. It is being claimed that he is performing Varahi Deeksha which started on Wednesday (June 26) and will last for 11 days. Under the same, he will be fasting for 11 days.

Through the fast, he is worshipping Goddess Varahi Ammavari. The rules of the fast are difficult. In June 2023, he had worshipped Goddess Varahi.

More about Varahi Ammavari Deeksha

According to reports, Varahi Ammavari Deeksha is observed at the end of Jyestha month or in the month of Ashadha. The initiation is performed for nine or eleven days. The person taking initiation has to avoid eating regular food, and opt for ‘satvik food’.

During the process, the person has to sleep on the ground and remains barefoot. It is also believed that the person has to avoid non-vegetarian items and alcohol.

Pawan’s new role

Earlier this month, Pawan took oath as deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in the Chandrababu Naidu government. After his swearing-in ceremony, several celebrities sent in their good wishes. Pawan is the chief of the Janasena Party and one of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members who fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections together. In 2014, he founded the Janasena Party.

Pawan is a popular actor in the Telugu film industry. He's the younger brother of K Chiranjeevi. He began his acting career with the movie, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. Some of his notable films include Tholi Prema, Gabbar Singh, and Attarintiki Daredi.