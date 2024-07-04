Pawan Kalyan clarifies if he'll complete his pending films after becoming Deputy CM: ‘I asked filmmakers to forgive me…’

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan held a public meeting in his home constituency, Pithapuram, on Wednesday. He thanked the people for choosing him as their representative in the State Assembly and clarified whether he would continue making films after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan goes on 11-day fast for Andhra Pradesh’s prosperity) Pawan Kalyan addressed the topic of making films after becoming Deputy CM.(ANI)

‘You will watch OG, it’ll be good’

At the public meeting, a section of the people who were Pawan’s fans began chanting ‘OG’, making him smile. “OG? Do you think I’ll have the time to make films?” questioned the actor-politician, eliciting cheers.

He then clarified that he wants to concentrate on bettering his constituency before he can even think of shooting for films again. Pawan said, “I made a promise. First, I want to concentrate on making this constituency better. No one should fault me for at least not filling potholes or building new roads. OG chestava, kya ji, ante mari em cheppanu? (What will I do if someone questions why I’m busy shooting for OG instead?)”

However, Pawan seems not to have written off his film career completely yet, at least for his pending films. He revealed that he asked his filmmakers for time, saying, “With that fear in my heart, I even told my filmmakers -- you must forgive me, but I need to concentrate on serving people first. I will shoot films only when I find the time for it.”

Despite that, Pawan ended it on a hopeful note for those looking forward to his films, saying, “OG chudduru gaani, bauntundi. (You’ll indeed watch OG, it’ll be good.)”

Pawan’s pending films

Pawan, who debuted with the 1996 film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, entered politics in 2014 and founded his own party, the JanaSena Party. Despite losing in the 2019 elections, the party made history by winning all the 21 assembly seats it contested in 2024. Pawan is now the MLA of Pithapuram and the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

The last few years has seen Pawan concentrate mainly on politics. In 2018, he starred in Trivikram Srinivas’ Agnyaathavaasi, which was panned by critics and the audience. He returned to cinema in 2021 with Venu Sriram’s Telugu remake of Pink, titled Vakeel Saab. In 2022, he starred in Saagar K Chandra’s Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, titled Bheemla Nayak. In 2023, he starred in Bro, the Telugu remake of his Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham.

Now, Pawan has three films on floors that he has yet to wrap up shooting for. Sujeeth’s OG is the one his fans seem most excited about, but he also has Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Theri. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, directed by Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna, has been in production since 2020. OG was scheduled to release on September 27 this year but there’s yet to be an update on the new release date.