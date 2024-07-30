PV Sindhu calls having ‘Chiru uncle’ at Olympics 2024 a ‘lovely surprise’: There's a reason why Chiranjeevi's respected

Actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, their wives Surekha and Upasana, and Klin Kaara attended the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony in Paris. Badminton player PV Sindhu shared a couple of pictures with the family on Instagram, thanking ‘Chiru uncle’ for being there. (Also Read: PV Sindhu gives Ram Charan, Upasana tour of Paris Olympics, plays with their dog Rhyme. Watch) PV Sindhu has a light-hearted moment with Chiranjeevi at Olympics 2024.

PV Sindhu on Chiranjeevi and fam

One picture Sindhu shared sees her laughing at a joke Chiranjeevi cracked as she walks with him, another sees her chatting away with Surekha, while the final picture sees her hold the Indian flag with them, Ram and Upasana.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The loveliest surprise at the Olympics was having Chiru uncle and the whole family, including the sweetest Kaara, for my first match in Paris.” Calling him charming, she added, “There are very, very few people in this world who possess the class, grace, and charm quite like Chiru Uncle. There’s a reason he’s possibly the most respected actor in cinema—there’s just no one quite like him.”

Calling the whole family special, she rounded off with, “To Upsi, Charan, Chiru uncle, and Surekha aunty, you guys are special.” Upasana replied, “Loved being there.” with numerous heart emojis. Recently, the Instagram account of Ram’s pet dog Rhyme also shared a video with Sindhu, writing, “@pvsindhu1 akka (elder sister) you nailed today’s match, all the best.”

Musician Ricky Kej hilariously noticed that Rhyme was missing from the pictures, Sindhu shared, leaving the comment, “Where is the dog??? :-)” Chiranjeevi also shared family pictures with Surekha, Ram and Upasana, writing, “Vibing with family at the #olympics. Go India! Jai Hind!”

Upcoming work

Chiranjeevi will soon be seen in Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara, where Trisha Krishnan will be his co-star. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor in a key role and will be released in January next year. Chiranjeevi's hit film Indra (2002) will also be re-released in theatres on August 22, his birthday.

Ram will be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah as his co-stars. The film will be released in December. He will also star in films by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar, with the former film also starring Janhvi Kapoor.