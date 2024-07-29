PV Sindhu gives Ram Charan, Upasana tour of Paris Olympics, plays with their dog Rhyme. Watch

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu couldn't have asked for better cheerleaders at Paris Olympics. Her fellow Hyderabadis – Telugu supertsar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana – visited her, cheered for her in her match against Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq on Sunday. (Also Read: Ram Charan, Upasana get drenched as they visit Paris Olympics. See pics) Ram Charan and Upasana meet PV Sindhu at Paris Olympics

PV's Olympics tour

Upasana took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to give a glimpse of their day out with PV. She shared a video in which she and Ram are cheering for the Indian shuttler during her match. Then she shared another video, of PV greeting Ram. In a third video, PV is seen taking Ram and Upasana for a tour of the Olympics village. She says she always wanted to visit Olympics at least once.

Upasana gives her followers a virtual tour as well. In a video going viral, PV is seen petting Ram and Upasana's dog, Rhyme. Ram and Upasana also took to their Instagram feed to share a picture with PV. While Upasana wore a white outfit with a black belt, Ram an all-black avatar for the occasion. Between the two of them, PV Sindhu posed in her journey, sporting the thumbs-up sign. The background banner has the Olympic rings along with the text, “Faster, higher, stronger – together,” along with its French translation.

Ram and Upasana wrote in the caption of the joint post, “#jeetkiaur all the best #teamindia @pvsindhu1 you are a true rock star.” They also tagged the handles of Wear Team India and Olympics. PV commented, “I am so happy you guys could come!!” PV also reposted an Instagram Story by Upasana of her walking and chatting with Ram's father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan and family in Paris

Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, and his parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, were among the attendees at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. For the first time in the history of the Summer Games, the opening ceremony of the Olympics was held outside the stadium.

The spectacular opening ceremony broke away from the convention by taking place outside the stadium. Leading the Indian team were two-time medallist, PV Sindhu and five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal. This is the first time in the summer event's history that participants have sailed through a river to enter the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ram will be next seen in Game Changer.