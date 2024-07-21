Ram Charan pens sweet birthday note for 'Kaara mummy' Upasana, she praises his selfie skills

On Saturday, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of actor Ram Charan, celebrated her 35th birthday. On the occasion, she got an outpouring of love and blessings from her friends, fans and family members. Her husband made the day even more special with the sweetest birthday wish. Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana provide health insurance to over 500 members of dancers' union They became friends and dated for a while before getting engaged in December 2011.

Instagram wish

Ram shared an adorable selfie with Upasana to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, the couple is seen posing for a selfie in the car, beaming with joy.

Sharing the image, he wrote, “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” with a few heart emojis in the caption. His wife was quick enough to respond to the post. She wrote, “Thank you Mr. C.” She also complimented the actor’s selfie taking skills, sharing, “Ur selfie skills are (ok hand and smiling face with hearts emoticon).”

More wishes pour in

Mahesh Babu's actor-wife Namrata Shirodkar and actor Lavanya Tripathi also took to their Instagram handles to celebrate the entrepreneur’s birthday, posting pictures of Upasana.

Huma's Insta story.

Along with the Instagram Story, Lavanya wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday upsi! @upasanakaminenikonidela," while Namrata wished her good health and happiness. Actor Huma Qureshi also wished her.

Namrata's wish.

Upasana reposted the wishes on her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude.

More about Ram and Upasana

Ram and Upasana were schoolmates, but they lost touch after school, only to reconnect years later in Hyderabad. They became friends and dated for a while before getting engaged in December 2011. They got married in June 2012 in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad. They welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

Some time back, Upasana had shared that the RRR actor is her 'therapist'. In a recent interview with The Times of India, she revealed that Ram moved in to her parents' place as she was dealing with postpartum depression. Earlier, she said that they had decided to move back in with Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha.

She said, "He has been my strength throughout. During my postpartum, my husband was my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place. I understand it's not the same for all mothers, so it's vital for them to prioritise their well-being and seek professional assistance when needed."

On the work front, Ram Charan in gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Game Changer. The film, directed by Shankar, will also feature Kiara Advani in the lead role.