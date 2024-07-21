Ravi Teja unveils Mr Bachchan release date with new poster: ‘Massive entertainment begins’

Ravi Teja is geared up for his upcoming crime action-drama - Mr Bachchan. The actor recently announced the release date of his film by unveiling a new poster. This is Ravi's second release of 2024 after his Telugu action-thriller Eagle. (Also read: Mr Bachchan: Ravi Teja wishes fans happy Valentine’s Day with new poster) Ravi Teja announced the release date of his upcoming film - Mr Bachchan.

Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan to release in August 2024

The Mr Bachchan actor took to his Instagram handle and shared his poster where he can be seen sitting on a chair wearing white shirt and matching trousers. Ravi can be seen recreating Amitabh Bachchan's signature pose from Agneepath. He captioned his post as, “Get Ready!! #MrBachchan is Arriving..MASSive entertainment begins from this August 15th.” The posted read, “Premiers on August 14 evening, Grand release on August 15.” A fan commented, “We are ready for ur Massive Entertainment (thumbs up emoji) Ravi Teja Garu.” Another fan wrote, “(three fire emojis) - Star will rock the show.” A fan also wrote, “I still waiting anna (heart and fire emojis).” A user also commented, “The wait is over now (heart and star-shaped-eye emojis) can't wait see mass maharaj on big screen (star-shaped-eye emoji).”

Ravi Teja's look inspired by Amitabh Bachchan

Ravi's look in Mr Bachchan is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's look from 1970s-1980s era. The actor, while sharing the first look of the film dedicated it to the Kalki 2898 Ad actor. He was seen riding a scooter in the first poster and captioned it as, “Mr Bachchan… Naam tho suna hoga (You must have heard the name). Honoured to play the character with the name of my favourite @SrBachchan saab.” The actor is collaborating once again with filmmaker Hari Shankar for Mr Bachcchan after Shock and Mirapakay.

Ravi Teja's acting career

Ravi started his acting career with an uncredited role in the Telugu action-drama - Karthavyam (1990). After playing minor characters in Allari Priyudu (1993) and Ninne Pelladata (1996), he played supporting roles in Sindhooram (1997), Manasichi Choodu (1998), Samudram (1999) and Annayya (2000). He later played lead roles in Crakk (2021), Dhamaka (2022) and Waltair Veerayya (2023).

Ravi is currently shooting for his intitled project RT75.