Eagle box office collection day 7: Ravi Teja's action film makes 21.6 crore in its opening week

Eagle box office collection day 7: Karthik Gattamneni’s film Eagle, starring Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, was released last Friday. The film is expected to have made ₹21.65 crore in its opening week, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Eagle box office collection day 6: Ravi Teja film keeps up momentum, crosses ₹20 crore in India) Eagle box office collection day 7: Ravi Teja in a still from Eagle.

Eagle box office collection

The portal wrote about the film’s collections in its first six days, “Eagle performed well on its first 7 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹21.65 crore India nett.” Providing a day-wise breakdown, the report added that the film collected ₹6.2 crore on its opening day, with Saturday bringing in ₹5 crore and Sunday bringing in ₹4.85 crore.

The film’s collections dipped during the weekdays but remained steady, with Monday raking in ₹1.55 crore, ₹1.4 crore on Tuesday, ₹1.45 crore on Wednesday and Thursday saw a collection of ₹1.2 crore. On Friday, the film is estimated to have made ₹1.2 crore, taking the total in its first week to ₹21.65 crore approx. The final figures are yet to be in.

Eagle in Hindi

According to the website, the film made ₹20.92 crore in Telugu and only ₹0.73 crore in Hindi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made good collections in Hindi on Valentine’s Day but Eagle and Lal Salaam did not make good numbers in Hindi.

Ravi Teja's previous film Tiger Nageswara Rao also released in Hindi, but the film just about broke even after getting mixed reviews. Ravi Teja’s last hit was Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-starring Shruti Haasan in 2021.

About Eagle

Eagle also features Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Madhubala, Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh and Srinivas Reddy in key roles. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner bankrolled the film. The music of the film has been composed by Davzand. In the film, Ravi plays a mysterious, feared assassin who disguises himself as a cotton farmer and aims to bring down the illegal arms trade. Anupama plays a journalist who digs into his past while Kavya plays his love interest.

