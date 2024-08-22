Ram Charan shares a sweet glimpse of Klin Kaara's ‘memorable’ first trip to Paris with Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable family picture. The actor shared a glimpse of his daughter, Klin Kaara’s first trip and said they made memories together. His father, Chiranjeevi, looks happy as he carries his granddaughter in the photo. (Also Read: Melbourne Mayor says clicking selfie with Ram Charan was on his ‘bucket list’) Chiranjeevi, Klin Kaara, Surekha, Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan in Paris.

Klin Kaara’s first trip

Ram shared a photo of him, his wife Upasana Konide,a mom Surekha and Chiranjeevi posing for a family photo with Klin Kaara in Paris. The Eiffel Tower can be seen behind them as the family smiles wide for the picture. He captioned the photo on Instagram, “Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable (heart emoji).” What’s adorable is that their pet, Rhyme, did not miss out on the family trip and can be seen cosying up in Upasana’s arms.

Ram shared this picture on Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday. Earlier in the day, he also shared a photo of him and his dad twinning in a silk kurta and pancha, writing, “Happiest birthday, Appa!!” Numerous fans left comments under both pictures, wishing Chiranjeevi on his birthday. “BIG BOSS - LITTLE BOSS,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Happy birthday megastar sir.” Numerous fans also commented ‘Happy Birthday’ for the megastar.

Upcoming work

Ram recently wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated film Game Changer with director Shankar. He began shooting for the film in the second half of 2021, and it is slated for release later this year. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryaj, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Srikanth, and others. In July, Ram shared pictures taken of him on the first and last day of filming, writing, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER. That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.”

There’s not much known about the film, though it’s expected to revolve around corruption in electoral politics. Thaman S's composition of the first song from the film Jaragandi received mixed reviews. The screenplay for the film has been written by Karthik Subbaraj. Chiranjeevi will star in the socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Malladi Vassishta. His first-look from the film was released on his birthday.