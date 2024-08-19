Melbourne Mayor says clicking selfie with Ram Charan was on his ‘bucket list’

Melbourne Mayor Nick Reece took to Instagram to share pictures from the recently held Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He shared photos of actor Ram Charan and wrote about his visit and his experience clicking a selfie with the actor. (Also Read: Emily in Paris actor Lucas Bravo thinks Ram Charan is ‘fantastic’ in RRR: The emotional presence he has is breathtaking) Ram Charan clicked selfies with fans and Mayor Nick Reece recently.

Melbourne Mayor on Ram Charan

Mayor Nick shared two pictures of Ram on his Instagram. One saw the actor clicking a selfie with a sea of fans after he hoisted the Indian flag there on Independence Day. Another sees Nick and Ram pose for a click together. Nick wrote, “Melbourne’s Indian community plays such a big part in what makes our city great. Roshena and I headed to Fed Square for the Independence Day celebrations over the weekend, and yours truly got a selfie with @alwaysramcharan - I can tick that off my bucket list now!”

Fans flooded Nick’s comments section, with many commenting, ‘Global Star’. One fan wrote, “Nick Reece with Global Star Ram Charan!!” Another asked Nick to check out Ram’s upcoming film, writing, “His next #GameChanger Will be Litt. Don’t miss to watch @nickreecemelbourne.” Numerous fans also commented with fire and heart emojis under the post. A few days ago, Nick also shared a reel of pictures he clicked on the red carpet of IFFM, where Ram was bestowed with the title of Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture.

Upcoming work

Director Shankar will soon debut in Telugu with Game Changer, which stars Ram, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and others in the lead roles. The film will also star Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles. It will be based on the issue of corruption in electoral politics. The actor will also star in films helmed by Buchi Babu Sana with Janhvi Kapoor and another with Sukumar. This will be his second film with the latter after Rangasthalam.