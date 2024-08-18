Gulshan Devaiah thinks it was Janhvi Kapoor's ‘botched AMA session’ which got her criticism

Gulshan Devaiah is opening up about the equation he shares with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor was in conversation with Galatta India, when he said how a section of social media ‘misunderstood’ his previous remark that he does not vibe with Janhvi. The actor also addressed the social media trolling of Janhvi and said that a recent AMA session got a lot of negativity. (Also read: Gulshan Devaiah breaks silence as Ulajh struggles at box office: 'Hit flop toh chalta rahta hai') Gulshan Devaiah worked with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh.

What Gulshan said

In the interview, Gulshan said, “Unfortunately for her she has this… little bit of a negativity. It is a little too much. She has also admitted to it also, she is very aware that there are things said about her on Reddit. I think there was a botched AMA on Reddit…but mine went quite well.”

‘I am very aware of the online trolling…’

Addressing his previous remark on not vibing with Janhvi, the actor said, “The point that I was trying to make was that it is not necessary that two people have to vibe to have effective chemistry. You have to know how to do your job. I am very aware of the online trolling that Janhvi has received. Even before also… I feel that it is too much sometimes, it crosses the line. We all have our likes and dislikes but how we project it sometimes… it is easy for people to just sit somewhere and say something… She is quite reserved and I am totally okay with that. Perhaps some people would see that she comes from a film family and does not want to mingle with outsiders… there was nothing like that. She is very respectful actually.”

Ulajh is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film stars Janhvi in the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Suhana, who becomes is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. She is labelled as a product of nepotism by her colleagues, and has to fight corporate blackmail and doubts over her calibre.

Ulajh also stars Adil Hussain, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang. It has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. Ulajh released in theatres on August 2.