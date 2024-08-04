Gulshan Devaiah breaks silence as Ulajh struggles at box office: 'Hit flop toh chalta rahta hai'

Gulshan Devaiah is receiving praise for his performance in Ulajh, even as the film continues to struggle at the box office. The actor took to his X (previously Twitter) account and broke his silence on the poor box office collection of the political thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor in its first two days. Gulshan said that filmmaking is ‘tough business’ and that ‘films are meant to be seen on the big screen.’ (Also read: Ulajh box office collection day 2: Janhvi Kapoor film barely sees any growth, yet to cross ₹3 crore) Gulshan Devaiah shares screen with Gulshan Devaiah in Ulajh.

What Gulshan said

Ulajh has taken the India total to ₹2.85 crore after two days of release. It remains to be seen if the film picks up on its first Sunday. Gulshan reshared a report on the box office collection of the film and wrote, “Struggle is the salt that makes success taste good. The ones who don’t embrace the struggle will never achieve anything worthwhile. This is a tough business. Period.”

When a fan replied that OTT is the future, where several films receive appreciation and love from the audience, Gulshan voiced his disagreement. He wrote, “Feature films are meant to be seen on the big screen. Hit flop toh chalta rahta hai (Films will either be hits or flops). As pragmatic as I am about a lot of things , I’m not willing to let go of my idealism when it comes to cinema. I also don’t expect people to understand this. It’s a very personal thing for me.”

About Ulajh

Ulajh is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film stars Janhvi in the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Suhana, who becomes is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. She is labelled as a product of nepotism by her colleagues, and has to fight corporate blackmail and doubts over her calibre. It also stars Adil Hussain, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang. It has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures.