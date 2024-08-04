Ulajh box office collection day 2: Janhvi Kapoor film barely sees any growth, yet to cross 3 crore

Ulajh day 2 box office

The report states that Ulajh collected ₹1.7 crore nett on the second day of its release, as per early estimates. It showed barely any growth from its first day collections, which were at ₹1.15 crore. Ulajh has taken the India total to ₹2.85 crore after two days of release. It remains to be seen if the film picks up on its first Sunday.

Ulajh had an overall 19.11 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Overall, the occupancy in theatres in terms of morning shows was 8.64 percent. When it comes to afternoon shows, it was 18.02 percent, evening shows was 21.33 percent, and night shows was 28.45 percent.

About Ulajh

Ulajh stars Janhvi in the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Suhana, who becomes is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. She is labelled as a product of nepotism by her colleagues. Amid scrutiny and doubts over her allegiance, she has to overcome a challenging mission at the London embassy. Ulajh also stars Adil Hussain, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang. It has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Ulajh tries to be a lot of things- a comment on nepotism, on unfair treatment towards women in power at a workplace, sexist speculations about how they reach there-- and ultimately, on why diplomacy is the answer to inter-country conflicts. It all leads to the film taking itself too seriously.”