Adil Hussain on being congratulated instead of Turkey’s Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec: ‘It was really funny’

Adil Hussain recently got a case of mistaken identity that left him a bit amused. It all started when he was congratulated on clinching a medal at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris instead of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec. And the actor found it pretty funny and entertaining. Also read: Turkey’s Olympic shooter breaks silence on viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet On the film front, Adil Hussain is seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh.

The tweet in question read, “Congratulations sir @_AdilHussain on winning silver at Olympics 2024 for Turkey. Respect”. The post came with a picture of Adil and Yusuf, which seems like a move to show the striking similarity between the two.

Adil reacts

The actor, who was most recently seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, knows how to take a joke, and took this one sportingly as well.

“Well, I don’t think the tweet was done because of a misunderstanding. It was a deliberate thing that they have done. It was made in a jest, so I was not shocked after stumbling upon it,” Adil tells us.

He adds, “Instead, I found it really funny and amusing”.

Adil even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point it out, writing, “Wish this was true... Maybe it's not too late to start practising... Since I have the attitude, I need to work on the skill set now”.

Asked if he sees any similarities between himself and the athlete, Adil shares, “Absolutely not. I don't think there is any similarity apart from the grey hair and the frame of the glasses”.

Wrapping up, Adil stresses, “The tweet was made in a light hearted way, and I took it sportingly. It was really funny”.

About Yusuf Dikec

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec lost to Serbia in the gold medal match and clinched a silver medal. However, he became an overnight sensation in the virtual world. More than being in news for clinching the medal at the tournament, it was his calm and composed demeanour that got people talking. He was seen taking part in a mixed team 10m air pistol event in a rather casual style—with no headwear, regular t-shirt, prescription glasses, his 4.5 mm calibre air gun and one hand tucked in his pocket.

In fact, Yusuf has reacted to his viral fame. “I never needed any special equipment. My friends also ask me about it. Even other professional shooters ask me about it and I tell them that I am just a natural, a natural shooter,” the 51-year-old reportedly told Turkish media.