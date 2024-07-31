From Gabriel Medina to Daniel Wiffen: A list of all the record breakers at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympic Games

The Olympics are among the most widely watched sports events worldwide. With a few weeks still remaining in the 2024 Summer Paris Olympic Games, we've already witnessed incredible feats from talented athletes, including the breaking of previously unbroken world records. Take a look below! Gabriel Medina and Daniel Wiffen(Instagram)

Swimming

30th July: Women’s 100m backstroke

Kaylee McKeown from Australia broke her own Olympic record of 57.47 seconds from the 2021 Tokyo Games. She swam the women’s 100-meter backstroke in 57.33 seconds, claiming the gold medal for Australia.

30th July: Men’s 800-meter freestyle

Daniel Wiffen from Ireland broke the Olympic record of 7:41.28 set by Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He swam the men’s 800-meter freestyle in 7:38.19.

29th July: Women’s 200-meter freestyle

Mollie O’Callaghan from Australia broke the Olympic record of 1:53:50 set by another Australian, Ariarne Titmus at the 2021 Tokyo Games. She swam the women’s 200-meter freestyle final in 1:53.27.

(left to right) Kaylee McKeown, Daniel Wiffen, Mollie O’Callaghan (Instagram)

28th July: Men’s 400-meter individual medley

Léon Marchand from France broke the Olympic record of 4:03.84 set by U.S. champion Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Games. He swam the men’s 400-meter individual medley in 4:02.95.

27th July: Women’s 100-meter butterfly

Gretchen Walsh from the United States broke the Olympic record of 55.48 seconds previously held by Sarah Sjöström from Sweden at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She swam the women’s 100-meter butterfly in 55.37 seconds.

27th July: Men’s 100-meter freestyle

Pan Zhanle from China broke the Olympic record set by Caeleb Dressel of 47.02 seconds at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He swam the men’s 100-meter freestyle in 46.92 seconds.

(left to right) Léon Marchand, Gretchen Walsh, Pan Zhanle

27th July: 4x100 freestyle relay

Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris from Australia broke their own Olympic record of 3:29.69 from the Tokyo Games in 2021. They swam the 4x100 freestyle relay in 3:28.92.

The Australian 4x100 freestyle relay team

Surfing

29th July: Men’s surfing

Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina from Brazik scored 9.90 in the fifth heat of the surfing event earning him the highest-ever single wave score in Olympics history.

Brazilian three-time world champion Gabriel Medina

Shooting

30th July: Men's trap

Nathan Hales from Britain broke the Olympic record of 43 set by Czech shooters Jiri Liptak and David Kosteleck at the Tokyo Games in 2021. His score was 48.

29th July: Men’s 10-meter air rifle

Sheng Lihao from China broke the Olympic record of 251.6 set by William Shaner from the United States at the Tokyo Games in 2021. His score was an even 252.

(left to right) Nathan Hales and Sheng Lihao

29th July: Women’s team 10-meter air rifle

Ban Hyojin of South Korea and Huang Yuting of China broke the Olympic record set by China’s Yang Qian at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Both their scores were 251.8.

(left to right) Huang Yuting, Ban Hyojin and Switzerland’s Audrey Gogniat

29th July: Mixed team 10-meter air pistol

Yusef Dikec and Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey tied with the record set by India’s Manu Bhaker and Chaudhary Saurabh at the Tokyo Games in 2021. The score to beat was 582.

Yusef Dikec and Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey

28th July: Mixed team 10-meter air pistol

Oh Ye Jin of South Korea broke the Olympic record of 240.3 set by Vitalina Batsarashkina representing the Russian Olympic Committee at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She scored a 243.2.

Oh Ye Jin of South Korea

Archery

July 25th: Women's 72 arrows, 70-meter round

Lim Si-hyeon from South Korea broke the world record held by Kang Chae-young from South Korea, who had a 692 in the Hyundai World Archery Championships in 2019. She scored 694.

This record is also more than the official Olympic record of 680 set by An San in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Lim Si-hyeon from South Korea

July 25th: Women's 216 arrows, 70-meter round

Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon and Nam Su-hyeon from South Korea broke the Olympic record of 2,032 set by South Korea’s An San, Jang Min-hee, and Kang Chae-young at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Their score was 2,046.

Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon and Nam Su-hyeon from South Korea

Rugby

29th July: Women’s rugby sevens

Maddison Levi broke the previous Olympic record for the number of tries at a single Olympic Game, which was 10, set by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe at Rio in 2016. Maddison's score was 11.

Maddison Levi broke the previous Olympic record

29th July: Women’s rugby sevens

The New Zealand rugby team scored twice in their match against China, breaking the Australian record of 53, when Australia had scored against Colombia in Rio 2016. They scored 55-5.

Team New Zealand at the Olympics

With just a few weeks remaining, we eagerly anticipate more breathtaking performances and the possibility of witnessing even more records fall.