From Gabriel Medina to Daniel Wiffen: A list of all the record breakers at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympic Games
As the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics progress, explore all the athletes who surpassed expectations by breaking numerous world and Olympic records
The Olympics are among the most widely watched sports events worldwide. With a few weeks still remaining in the 2024 Summer Paris Olympic Games, we've already witnessed incredible feats from talented athletes, including the breaking of previously unbroken world records. Take a look below!
Swimming
30th July: Women’s 100m backstroke
Kaylee McKeown from Australia broke her own Olympic record of 57.47 seconds from the 2021 Tokyo Games. She swam the women’s 100-meter backstroke in 57.33 seconds, claiming the gold medal for Australia.
30th July: Men’s 800-meter freestyle
Daniel Wiffen from Ireland broke the Olympic record of 7:41.28 set by Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He swam the men’s 800-meter freestyle in 7:38.19.
29th July: Women’s 200-meter freestyle
Mollie O’Callaghan from Australia broke the Olympic record of 1:53:50 set by another Australian, Ariarne Titmus at the 2021 Tokyo Games. She swam the women’s 200-meter freestyle final in 1:53.27.
28th July: Men’s 400-meter individual medley
Léon Marchand from France broke the Olympic record of 4:03.84 set by U.S. champion Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Games. He swam the men’s 400-meter individual medley in 4:02.95.
27th July: Women’s 100-meter butterfly
Gretchen Walsh from the United States broke the Olympic record of 55.48 seconds previously held by Sarah Sjöström from Sweden at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She swam the women’s 100-meter butterfly in 55.37 seconds.
27th July: Men’s 100-meter freestyle
Pan Zhanle from China broke the Olympic record set by Caeleb Dressel of 47.02 seconds at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He swam the men’s 100-meter freestyle in 46.92 seconds.
27th July: 4x100 freestyle relay
Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris from Australia broke their own Olympic record of 3:29.69 from the Tokyo Games in 2021. They swam the 4x100 freestyle relay in 3:28.92.
Surfing
29th July: Men’s surfing
Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina from Brazik scored 9.90 in the fifth heat of the surfing event earning him the highest-ever single wave score in Olympics history.
Shooting
30th July: Men's trap
Nathan Hales from Britain broke the Olympic record of 43 set by Czech shooters Jiri Liptak and David Kosteleck at the Tokyo Games in 2021. His score was 48.
29th July: Men’s 10-meter air rifle
Sheng Lihao from China broke the Olympic record of 251.6 set by William Shaner from the United States at the Tokyo Games in 2021. His score was an even 252.
29th July: Women’s team 10-meter air rifle
Ban Hyojin of South Korea and Huang Yuting of China broke the Olympic record set by China’s Yang Qian at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Both their scores were 251.8.
29th July: Mixed team 10-meter air pistol
Yusef Dikec and Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey tied with the record set by India’s Manu Bhaker and Chaudhary Saurabh at the Tokyo Games in 2021. The score to beat was 582.
28th July: Mixed team 10-meter air pistol
Oh Ye Jin of South Korea broke the Olympic record of 240.3 set by Vitalina Batsarashkina representing the Russian Olympic Committee at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She scored a 243.2.
Archery
July 25th: Women's 72 arrows, 70-meter round
Lim Si-hyeon from South Korea broke the world record held by Kang Chae-young from South Korea, who had a 692 in the Hyundai World Archery Championships in 2019. She scored 694.
This record is also more than the official Olympic record of 680 set by An San in the 2021 Tokyo Games.
July 25th: Women's 216 arrows, 70-meter round
Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon and Nam Su-hyeon from South Korea broke the Olympic record of 2,032 set by South Korea’s An San, Jang Min-hee, and Kang Chae-young at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Their score was 2,046.
Rugby
29th July: Women’s rugby sevens
Maddison Levi broke the previous Olympic record for the number of tries at a single Olympic Game, which was 10, set by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe at Rio in 2016. Maddison's score was 11.
29th July: Women’s rugby sevens
The New Zealand rugby team scored twice in their match against China, breaking the Australian record of 53, when Australia had scored against Colombia in Rio 2016. They scored 55-5.
With just a few weeks remaining, we eagerly anticipate more breathtaking performances and the possibility of witnessing even more records fall.