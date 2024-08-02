Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ulajh sell less than 1000 tickets each in pre-sales: Report

Pre-sales

The report states that Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has sold less than ₹1000 tickets in pre-sales. The other Bollywood release this week – Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh – has collected even less than 750 tickets. These sales are even lower than Sudha Kongara's release from last month – Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar. As per Sacnilk, so far, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has collected ₹49.79 lakh at the box office and is likely to finish between ₹2 and ₹3 crore on opening day. Meanwhile, Ulajh is estimated to finish even lower, between ₹1 and ₹2 crore, on Friday.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was initially scheduled to release a month ago on July 5. However, the unstoppable box office run of the holdover release – Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD prompted distributors to request the makers to push Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to a new release date. Ulajh has also released this week after a couple of delays.

About the films

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by Neeraj Pandey of A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby-fame. It marks the 10th film of Ajay and Tabu together, who've delivered hits like Thakshak, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, and the Drishyam franchise. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a love story that spans decades. Shantanu Maheshwari and Sai Manjrekar play the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu respectively, while Jimmy Sherigill also has a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathews. It has been predominantly shot in London. The Hindustan Times review states, “Ulajh rushes and expects viewers to be on the same page wherever the ride makes a jarring halt. The problem with films based on inter-country conflicts is they want to be taken seriously, but still rely on convenience to drive the plot forward.”